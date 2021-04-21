Huntsville reacts with relief after verdict reached in Chauvin trial

Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Those words were greeted with a mixture of relief, sadness and hope by Huntsville activists on Tuesday.
A jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd in the middle of a city street.
Huntsville activist Nia Williams had awaited the verdict with nervous apprehension and fear after a lifetime of wondering if Black men and women could ever expect equal justice under the law in the United States.
“It is a major relief,” Williams said. “I’m not going to lie and say that based on the unfortunate patterns that have happened in the past. While I was hoping for the best, I was kind of in the back of my mind expecting the worst, based on things we have seen before, so it’s just a real relief and so glad that he has gotten justice”
The killing of Floyd, captured on video, energized a movement across the nation. In Huntsville, it sparked a multitude of peaceful protests at the Walker County Courthouse.
“We’re in a different time, so I was hoping that with the many witnesses and the video footage and the testimonies then they have to convict this man, they have to, and they did,” Williams said. “It’s really just a sigh of relief.
“This conviction is a glaring sign that you can’t get away with this and you won’t get away with this and hopefully that will be in many officers’ minds because it’s not okay when you’re tasked to protect and serve everyone and you do something as barbaric as killing a man. There has to be repercussions for something such as that.”
However, not every Huntsville resident shared the same feelings as Williams. In a social media post by The Item, local residents remained split on whether or not the jury got it right.
“The prosecution knocked it out of the park on this one,” said local resident Meghan Fester “People get tired of murders getting off on reasonable doubt. In most cases, Defense can use a number of tactics to hang a jury on just one count. Using all three counts guaranteed a guilty verdict. As it always should have been.”
Meanwhile, others said that they believe that Chauvin shouldn’t have been convicted on all three charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
“I think he was guilty of at least one of the three charges. But with the attention, the overall unrest, and the strong words by elected officials, the jury really didn’t have a choice but to convict on all three,” John Hendricks noted.
Chauvin was taken into custody when bail was revoked after the verdict. His sentencing will be in eight weeks and many in the Huntsville community will still be paying close attention.
“It almost feels like an awakening of sorts that people are becoming aware of these terrible acts that do happen and it’s a good thing because it’s going to push the country in the right direction,” Williams added. ”Chauvin was convicted, but what hasn’t happened is it shouldn’t get to that point. My hope is that we can stop it before it gets to that point, there has to be a shake up of the system so that justice will be that this person is alive, George Floyd is alive and with his family.”
Michelle Wulfson contributed to this report.
