Huntsville Public Library will be reopening on Oct. 26 to limited use

The Huntsville Public Library will reopen to the public on Monday, Oct. 26 under the modified hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, following the guidance of city officials.
The facility, located at 1219 13th Street, will only be able to accommodate 50 patrons inside the building at one time. Per Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order 28, all persons must wear a mask unless they are under the age of 10 or have a medical condition.
Citizens will also be able to take advantage of the library’s book sale, which will be also reopened.
Computer access will be available on a first-come, first-served basis with limited use due to social distancing. In light of the safety of staff and citizens, personalized computer assistance will be offered on a limited basis.
Unfortunately, the ever-popular meeting rooms and study room reservations will not be available, and the library’s reading furniture will be inaccessible.
For more information, call 936-291-5472.
