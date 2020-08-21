Huntsville Public Library opens for curbside pickup, drop off

It looks like many local residents will be able to nab some more at-home summer reading, because Huntsville Public Library just opened for curbside pickup.
The curbside pickups are currently only available for those who place holds on books at myhuntsvillelibrary.com or by leaving a voicemail at 936-291-5472. Once items are ready for pickup, patrons will be contacted.
Patrons may pick up their items by ringing the library doorbell between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. The doorbell is located next to the library’s main entrance. Please have your library card number with you when you come to pick up your items.
Additional ways to continue enjoying library resources
The library’s collection of free ebooks and audiobooks are still available to patrons through Libby and OverDrive. To better assist our patrons and encourage literacy, the library will allow people who have less than $5 in fines to access this free digital resource.
Due Dates and Renewals
The book drop and drive-thru are open, with all current due dates extended until Sept. 1. Patrons may call the library at 936-291-5472 or text Gabbie at 936-274-7204 if they need assistance with their library account or interlibrary loan items.
If your library card is set to expire between March 17, 2020 and Oct. 15, 2020, library officials have auto-extended your card to not expire until Oct. 16, 2020. These dates will be updated pending further information about the closure.
The Huntsville Public Library is located at 1219 13th Street in Huntsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.