Huntsville police see uptick in thefts, burglaries

HUNTSVILLE — Investigators say on a daily basis living quarters and vehicles are being burglarized in Huntsville and overall numbers are on the rise.
According to reports from the Huntsville Police Department, there have been 15 reports of thefts, residential burglaries and vehicle burglaries this week. It’s an upward trend that officers with the Huntsville Police Department are familiar with.
“Burglaries and thefts always seem to go up in the Summer. People are traveling and college kids leave their apartments for long periods of time,” said Lt. Jim Barnes, a spokesman for the Huntsville Police Department.
Barnes noted that the trend seems to impact apartment complexes more often than single-family homes, especially in apartment units that share common living spaces.
“Doors in those apartments tend to be left unlocked, which makes it really easy for burglars,” he noted.
Experts say that citizens can best protect themselves by evaluating their homes, changing their habits when they leave and putting other measures in place that could improve their home’s security.
Some home safety tips include:
• Keep curtains and blinds pulled;
• If possible, install a smart lock;
• Invest in a home security system;
• Don’t broadcast upcoming departures;
• Don’t be obvious with routines;
• Keep the doors locked and garage shut;
• Look out for your neighbors.
