The Walker County nightly curfew to combat the spread of COVID-19 on a local level has made the jobs of local law enforcement “much easier,” Huntsville Police Department’s public spokesperson Jim Barnes said Wednesday.
The county curfew, which has been in effect since March 23, mandates that all non-essential travelers stay in their home from 11:59 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day. However, there are certain exemptions, including traveling to or from work, getting food or seeking medical attention.
The curfew, which has remained in lock step with orders by Gov. Greg Abbott has been a blessing for the Huntsville Police Department.
“These orders have certainly made our jobs much easier,” Barnes said. “We are patrolling at these times and we stop vehicles or individuals who are out past curfew. If the individuals are out for legitimate reasons, we will let them go. However, if they are out without any legitimate reason, our interest peaks and it gives us probable cause to investigate further.”
Nearly 20 individuals have been arrested for violating curfew, which is a charge known as a state emergency order violation. The charge is a Class B misdemeanor, resulting in a maximum penalty of a $1,000 fine and/or 180 days in jail. A majority of the individuals arrested by HPD for a curfew violation have also been charged with felony crimes such as burglary warrants or possession of a controlled substance.
“The curfew has certainly led to many more arrests for drugs or burglary that we otherwise would not have caught in a normal situation,” Barnes added. “We understand that these stops for those who legitimately need to be out can possibly be frustrating, but we just ask for their patience and understanding. We are not doing it to inconvenience them, but to ensure that we are abiding by the law.”
Walker County is also under a stay-at-home order, which gives law enforcement the ability to enforce orders from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump.
Huntsville Police and Walker County Sheriff’s deputies have been spared from the virus at this time, with no reported cases among workers. This stands in contrast to Harris County, where hundreds of emergency workers contracted the virus.
“We have taken the proper precautions since day one to neither contract or transmit the virus,” Barnes said. “We screen calls and wear PPE when coming into contact with others. We are doing our part, and we ask the public to do the same.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.