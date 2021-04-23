A dispute turned violent Thursday evening, when a Huntsville resident was stabbed by some he thought of like a sister.
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a stabbing report at Huntsville Memorial Hospital early Friday morning, with the victim displaying large wounds in his arm. He told police that he was home in the 600 block of Hayman Street with his girlfriend, when another female friend came over and asked for a ride out of town. He advised that he was busy and an argument ensued, which prompted her to grab a knife and stab him in the arm.
The victim was transported to Huntsville Memorial Hospital and received staples to close the wound.
No arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation.
