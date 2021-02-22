A Huntsville woman was arrested Sunday and booked into the Walker County Jail to await arraignment on methamphetamine delivery charges following a routine traffic stop.
Huntsville Police Department spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes said Susan Boston, 31, was stopped by Cpl. Tim Watson, who said that he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer also noted that he spotted a marijuana grinder and two open liquor bottles in plain sight.
When the suspects exited the vehicle, officers located a methamphetamine pipe and a small baggie of meth in Boston’s hoodie. After a search of the vehicle officers say that they located a black box with a large bag of methamphetamine, that they say was packaged to be sold.
Approximately 21 grams of methamphetamine was recovered.
“This was just good heads up work by Cpl. Watson,” Barnes said. “It’s a big win for us anytime we can get that amount of drugs off of the streets.”
Boston is being held on a $20,000 bond at the Walker County Jail. The passenger in the vehicle was also arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Huntsville man assaulted during robbery
Police are looking for leads after a Huntsville resident was attacked and robbed at gunpoint.
Huntsville Police Department spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes says that approximately four male suspects attacked the victim while he was walking back from a convenience store on 11th Street to his apartment complex in the 1000 block of Avenue J on Friday. The victim told police that he witnessed the men hiding behind a building before he was attacked.
The victim was pistol whipped with a handgun, causing a small laceration, and a brown wallet with an unknown amount of cash was reported stolen from the incident.
Anyone with information on the robbery is encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.