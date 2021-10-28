Tiny Avengers and Jedi Knights aren’t the only heroes that will be patrolling neighborhoods on Halloween night.
The Huntsville Police Department will have extra officers working overtime throughout Halloween, keeping an eye on neighborhoods that are historically more heavily trafficked than others, like Elkins Lake and Forest Hills. However, a few simple safety reminders can make a safe evening for all.
“That’s traditionally where we see the majority of our foot traffic to the point where it can sometimes become a safety issue,” Huntsville Police Department senior officer David Warner said.
Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for child pedestrians, as they oftentimes run across yards and roadways, lost in the excitement of trick-or-treating. Given Huntsville’s lack of sidewalks, it’s especially important for drivers to have their headlights on at all times, even if their flashers are on, and to slow down to prevent accidents.
“Sure, the speed limit in these residential areas may be 30 miles an hour, but on a night like Halloween night, 30 miles per hour is entirely too fast,” Warner said.
Guardians are asked to remain as close as possible to their children, especially younger kids, and choose costumes for their children that feature bright colors that can easily be seen by motorists and to stand out in the case that they wander off.
“It’s always something fun to post on social media anyways as a parent, but it also gives us some sort of reference should a child go missing,” Warner said.
Situations of lost children typically work themselves out fairly quickly, especially with police patrols to help reconnect groups, however, staying aware of your child’s whereabouts is still important in today’s day and age.
“We do live in a time where unfortunately, sexual trafficking of children and the trafficking of children in general, is something that is a continuing and growing concern and that’s just something that we need to be prepared for,” Warner said.
Other crimes, like unknown substances or poisons being put in candy, are not common for Huntsville, and in his nearly 20 years of service with the Huntsville Police Department, Warner notes that he’s never experience any such instances.
Prepackaged items are generally considered safe, according to Warner, however, adults should be careful with homemade items and make a mental note of which house they got them from. Guardians might consider cutting open homemade items for inspection prior to eating and, if something is found, call the Huntsville Police Department immediately.
Various family friendly and safe alternatives to trick-or-treating will also be available Halloween weekend. A-1 Smith’s Septic Services will host its Haunted Maze benefitting the Walker County Senior Center Friday through Sunday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Scare on the Square will take place Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. in Downtown Huntsville with games, costume contests and trick-or-treat. Trunck-or-treat at the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum will coincide on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
On Sunday, Halloween night, the Crabbs Prairie Volunteer Fire Department will host Scary in the Prairie from 5 to 8 p.m. with food, games, candy, a hayride and haunted house for families to enjoy.
