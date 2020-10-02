Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were called out on a pair of commercial burglaries earlier this week.
The first report came from a storage unit complex in the 200 block of Smith Hill Rd on Wednesday afternoon. Police say that during the last few weeks of September, burglars broke into a locker and removed several bins of toys, which were valued at nearly $2,000.
The burglary reports continued Thursday morning, when officers received an alarm call from the Taco Bell restaurant in the 2000 block of Sam Houston Ave. HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said that surveillance video shows individuals breaking the glass door of the business and crawling on their stomachs towards the office.
Police say that the suspects entered the office and tried to cut open the safe, but were unsuccessful.
Both scenes remain under investigation by the Huntsville Police Department.
Anyone with information on the commercial burglaries are encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.