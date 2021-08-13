HUNTSVILLE — Local police are investigating a Friday morning robbery attempt at the Pilot truck stop on Hwy. 75 N.
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the gas station at approximately 4 a.m., and reported that two Black male suspects had entered with clothing that concealed their faces.
Officers say that the suspects didn’t banish a weapon, but forced employees and patrons to the ground. Once they were on the ground, two additional suspects entered the store with a small sledgehammer and a pry bar in an attempt to force open an ATM located in the station.
Police say that the suspects were unable to break into the ATM, but were able to flee in a black car before law enforcement arrived. .
The incident is currently under investigation by the Huntsville Police Department. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
