Huntsville Police investigating 'suspicious' death

Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say they are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious” death.
Police responded shortly after noon Wednesday to a home in the 2700 block of Angier Road in reference to an unresponsive woman, who was found dead upon arrival.
“There were some conflicting stories about how and where she may have passed, so we are interviewing a bunch of folks,” said Lt. Jim Barnes, a spokesperson for the department. “It appears that she may have overdosed on some unknown substance at this time.”
Her body was taken to Fort Bend County for an autopsy and detectives are awaiting results. Interviews for those involved are ongoing, as the investigation continues.
“It is suspicious at this time, there does not appear to be any foul play as of this point, other than possibly a tragic overdose,” Barnes said, adding that if the drugs are proven to be laced with any other substance than what it was purported to be, there is a possibility that the seller could be held liable for the victim’s death.
“We’re going to investigate it to the fullest extent and try to find out exactly what happened, I would caution anyone to be careful and not to use illegal drugs because they can certainly lead to an overdose,” Barnes said.
The same day, officials responded to a similar call around 1:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Willowbend Drive, where a male subject who was a known abuser of illegal substances was also found unresponsive due to a possible overdose. He was unable to be revived by emergency medical services and was determined to be deceased on scene.
“He was a known abuser of illegal substances and we think, unfortunately, he overdosed as well,” Barnes said. “It’s tragic for these families and tragic for these people. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of good people that find themselves addicted to illegal substances and they just can’t break the cycle.”
As officials await autopsy results, which could take several months to receive, Barnes is uncertain which drug could be responsible for the deaths, though he suspects methamphetamine could be the culprit.
“It is very sad that these two individuals’ lives were cut short from what appears to be a drug overdose,” Barnes said. “It’s a tragedy and we’re here to help in anyway we can to steer you away from that type of stuff.”
