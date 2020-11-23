Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say they are investigating an aggravated assault that transpired this past weekend.
According to reports provided by the department, the incident happened Friday afternoon in the 100 block of Brunch Avenue in northern Huntsville. The report states that a known suspect struck the victim in the head with a handgun. The victim refused EMS assistance, but sustained minor injuries.
Police say that one suspect has been identified, while one remains unknown at this time. However, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the assault is encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
