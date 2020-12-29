Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are seeking information on an office building burglary that occurred last week in central Huntsville.
Police say that burglars broke into an office complex in the 1000 block of 15th Street some time between Dec. 22-28. The burglars entered the building through a sliding glass door and rummaged through four separate offices. A pair of laptops, a printer and miscellaneous equipment was reported stolen.
“This is not an unusual occurrence this time of the year, with many business offices closing for extended periods over the holidays,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said.
Police urge locals to be on the lookout for burglars over the holiday break. Anyone with information about the burglary is encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
