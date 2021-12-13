Huntsville Police Department investigating shooting

HUNTSVILLE – The Huntsville Police Department is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide that took place Sunday evening.
Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say that they received a call about a welfare concern at approximately 4:07 p.m.
A third-party caller advised police dispatch that her daughter had called her, stating that she had shot her husband and was now going to kill herself.
Huntsville Police Officers responded to a private residence in the 1500 block of Ave P, where a perimeter was established and contact with the subject was attempted. Huntsville Police Department’s SWAT team was activated, as well as a Huntsville Police Negotiator.
Despite numerous attempts to contact the subject, no contact was made. The SWAT team forcibly opened the front door to the residence and a small unmanned aerial drone was deployed. Using the camera on the drone, officers were able to see a male subject, with an apparent head injury, sitting in a chair. The subject was not moving and appeared deceased.
The SWAT team made entry into the residence at this time and discovered a deceased male in the front room with an apparent gunshot wound to the head and a deceased female subject in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
The investigation is ongoing, but appears to be a murder-suicide.
