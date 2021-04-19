A woman claiming to be armed with a firearm robbed a Smiley’s gas station and was taken into custody a short time later after being spotted by officers, police say.
Officers were called to the Smiley’s station on FM 2821 Friday afternoon. A clerk in the store told police the suspect entered the station and claimed she had a firearm, which was wrapped in a pink cloth. She took multiple food items and then fled.
Officers were able to identify the suspect as Antoinette Tucker, 34, of Huntsville from security footage. She was later located in the parking lot of a church in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Blvd.
Police determined that the gun was actually a lug nut tool remover. They say that Tucker appeared to be under the influence when she was arrested.
“This is just good police work by our officers to track her down and get her off the street,” HPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes said.
Tucker is being held at the Walker County Jail on a $30,000 bond on preliminary charges of aggravated robbery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.