Two persons have been arrested in connection to a string of catalytic converter thefts, officials with the Huntsville Police Department said.
Police say the suspects were tied to multiple cases, and that they recovered 15 of the devices during a random stop. This happened following many reported thefts and attempted thefts of the device, according to police.
A catalytic converter is used to control exhaust emissions on vehicles, but it’s also considered valuable for the metals it contains.
Police say that vehicles in local apartment complexes are being targeted. During the arrest of Robert Washington, 19, and Darius Randle, 23, on Saturday, police say they also discovered a torch and multiple tools to remove the device located in the backseat of the suspect’s minivan.
“This has been an ongoing process, and we have been working on these catalytic converter cases for some time,” Huntsville Police spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We think that this is just two of numerous people doing it in the community.”
Randle is being held at the Walker County Jail on a $46,000 bond with charges of theft, building burglary, evading arrest, possession of marijuana and engaging in organized criminal activity. Washington has bonds totaling $37,000 with charges of theft, building burglary, evading arrest and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Police urge residents to be on the lookout for suspicious activity, with the arrested individuals expected to be two of many in the region that are stealing the converters.
