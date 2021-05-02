Huntsville officials expected to receive update on city hall design

The city of Huntsville could be a few months from moving dirt on a new city hall and service center.
During a scheduled workshop on Tuesday, members of the Huntsville City Council are expected to receive an update on the design of the facilities, which represent the final piece of a 2016 bond package. Voters approved the issuance of $24 million to rehabilitate the city hall, which was built in 1976, alongside the construction of a new service center on Hwy. 75.
The original conceptual drawings, which were released in October 2020, included a two-story rotunda and a new council chambers structure that will extend to a proposed Town Creek expansion.
The service center will be a pre-engineered metal frame building that will take 10-12 months to construct. The new city hall will take nearly 16 months of construction.
Both projects are part of the 2016 bond package, which included improvements to the city’s water and sewer infrastructure, as well as a new police station and fire station.
ON THE AGENDA
A simple budget amendment will be the lone item that city leaders will present in the open session portion of Tuesday’s Huntsville City Council meeting.
Budget amendments include the reallocation of $3.18 million in unallocated fund balances following the completion of projects under Proposition 3 in the 2016 bond package. The proposition was earmarked for water and sewer infrastructure improvements.
City management has proposed to use the entirety of the funds, along with $275,521 in unallocated reserves to fund the replacement of nearly 9,100 linear feet of sewer line. City officials are also expected to earmark $13,800 in city funding towards the purchase of a sail cover for an all-inclusive playground at Kate Barr Ross Park — a current project from the Huntsville Junior Service League.
MEETING INFORMATION
Tuesday’s workshop is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Huntsville City Hall, followed by the 6 p.m. city council session. The regular session will be streamed at huntsvilletx.gov and at itemonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.