Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Education Agency announced that the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, tests would not be given for the 2019-20 school year.
However, as the pandemic continued, TEA made the decision for districts to give the test in the 2020-21 school year, “in order to provide critically important information about individual student learning that teachers and parents can use to help students grow,” officials said at the time.
According to information from TEA, the number of students not meeting grade level standards in their respective results increased from 2019 across nearly every subject area at Huntsville ISD. It was a trend witnessed in districts across the state, as educators witnessed a large learning loss due to remote learning options.
The gap was most notable in mathematics.
Among third-graders, the youngest eligible class of STAAR test-takers, Huntsville ISD’s percentage of students meeting grade-level standards dropped 14%. One of the most alarming declines was in the seventh grade math test, which saw an 18% drop in the amount of students meeting standards.
New Waverly ISD experienced similar trends, with the amount of seventh grade math students meeting grade level falling 21%. However, with an average of 75 students taking the test at each grade level, district officials are quick to point out that district-wide testing scores can fluctuate easily due to low testing numbers.
According to previous reports by The Item, officials with Huntsville ISD have previously stated its plans to use a large percentage of its allocation of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds for those students whose learning gap had widened because of the pandemic.
The third round of ESSER funds was passed through the American Rescue Plan act in March, with the other two rounds coming from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, act. Huntsville ISD has been allocated over $20 million, in addition to the $1.25 million it received in August 2020. The newest round of ESSER funds has to be spent by September 2024.
