Huntsville native serves aboard USS Carl Vinson

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A Huntsville, native is serving aboard USS Carl Vinson, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier.
Petty Officer 1st Class Kale Pemberton is a 2005 Huntsville High School graduate and 2008 graduate of Texas State Technical College. Today, he serves as a master-at-arms — navy police officers that enforce order and discipline.
Pemberton joined the Navy nine years ago for his family.
"I joined the Navy to provide a better life for my family," said Pemberton.
According to Pemberton, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Huntsville.
“Being able to connect with a diverse group of people has helped me in the Navy," said Pemberton.
USS Carl Vinson is named in honor of Georgia Congressman Carl Vinson. Vinson was the first to serve a 50-year term and earned the nickname “The Father of the Two Ocean Navy" based on his push to increase funding for naval power. This paved the way for expanding the United States Navy.
According to Navy officials, aircraft carriers support and operate aircraft that engage in attacks on airborne, afloat and ashore targets that threaten free use of the sea and engage in sustained power projection operations in support of U.S. and coalition forces.
Pemberton’s favorite part of working in the Navy is working on a successful team.
“I have always wanted to serve on a ship and I love seeing my team work together to accomplish the mission,” said Pemberton.
Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Pemberton is most proud of his kids.
“I’m most proud of having two wonderful children,” said Pemberton.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Pemberton, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“Serving in the Navy means being be a part of something bigger and that helps nations foster relationships around the globe," added Pemberton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.