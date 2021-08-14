HUNTSVILLE — From nursing shortages to ER surges, hospitals across Texas are dealing with a massive influx of COVID-19 patients.
And that includes Huntsville Memorial Hospital, a 123-bed acute care facility that services Walker and surrounding rural counties.
A month ago in mid-July, approximately 6% of total hospital admissions included a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. As of Thursday, that number had spiked to 40% and 81% of those patients had not received any vaccination.
Health experts say that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are highly protected against severe infection, hospitalization and death caused by the virus. But coronavirus cases among the fully vaccinated — so-called “breakthrough” COVID cases — are still being seen among those who have had two doses.
The recent uptick though, has maxed out Huntsville Memorial Hospital as well as other health care providers in the region.
“Like many other hospitals in the region, HMH continues to operate near maximum capacity based on the availability of qualified nursing staff,” said Ian Gibson, the chief operating officer of the hospital.
“Our dedicated and committed staff continue to go above and beyond in caring for this community and this is truly commendable. All rural and community hospitals face unique challenges especially compared to their urban counterparts. However, our partnership with Community Hospital Corporation helps us obtain adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), critical supplies and nurse staffing resources.”
There were 10,791 Texas hospital patients with COVID-19 as of Thursday, the most recent state tally available from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the most since 10,827 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 2. It’s also a massive increase from the 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations that were recorded at the beginning of July.
Huntsville Memorial Hospital officials announced Wednesday that they will be closing off the hospital to outside visitors due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Family and drivers of hospital patients are asked to remain in their vehicle until the patient is discharged.
However, that policy does allow for visitors on a very limited basis, including services such as pediatrics and labor and delivery.
