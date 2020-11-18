Huntsville Memorial Hospital announces new CFO Jim Jenkins

A new executive has joined the leadership team at Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
Jim Jenkins, a 20-year healthcare executive, was recently named the CFO of the acute care facility, beginning his new role on Monday.
“We are delighted to welcome Jim to our staff, our executive team and our community,” said Steven Smith, the hospital’s CEO. “Along with a strong healthcare background, Jim brings strength as a finance leader focused on financial stability, operational efficiencies and process improvements for sustainability and long-term success.”
The core HMH executive team includes Smith, Jenkins and chief nursing officer Linda Lawson.
Jenkins’ background includes more than 20 years as a healthcare finance professional in a range of roles and organizations. His primary focus has been on accounting operations, strategic initiatives, process improvement and service line development with companies such as UMASS Memorial Healthcare, HCA Healthcare and Steward Healthcare.
Prior to joining HMH, Jenkins served as interim CFO for St. Joseph Medical Center, a 700-plus bed hospital in Houston, where he began as controller before rising to assistant CFO then interim CFO. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration and Management from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass. and a MBA in Healthcare Management from West Texas A&M University.
Jenkins holds a Six Sigma Certification and is a member of American College of Healthcare Executives, Healthcare Financial Management Association and Institute for Healthcare Improvement.
“Our leaders and talented staff remain devoted to exceptional care for the well-being of our regional communities,” Smith added.
Huntsville Memorial Hospital is a 123-bed, joint commission‐accredited, not‐for‐profit acute care community hospital. The hospital is currently under the management of Plano-based Community Hospital Corporation, which provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance.
