Huntsville Memorial Hospital recently announced appointments to the acute care facility’s board of directors.
Ray Hernandez, the president and CEO of the Huntsville-Walker county Chamber of Commerce took over as the chairman of the eight-member board, while Dr. Timothy Deahl was appointed the vice chairman. Hospital CEO Steve Smith will serve as the secretary on the board, alongside other members Dr. Sujesh Pillai (HMH Chief of Staff), Joe Sapp (hospital district representative), Joe Thomason (Community Hospital Corporation representative), Judy Upshaw and Trey Wharton.
“Through a clear vision and aligned governance, Huntsville Memorial Hospital will be the facility of choice for residents of Walker County and the surrounding area,” Hernandez said. “The board is capable and committed to make well-informed decisions to strengthen the hospital and work alongside Community Hospital Corporation for continuous financial, operational and clinical improvements.”
Core to a future is the alignment between HMH, the Walker County Hospital District and Community Hospital Corporation (CHC). Formed in February 2020, just prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, this partnership provides HMH the expertise and support during this unprecedented time and going forward.
Through CHC, HMH has access to some of the best practices and resources in critical areas such as clinical programs, the revenue cycle and especially the supply chain – bringing needed personal protective equipment or PPE, efficiencies, cost reductions and support.
“I am thankful for our relationship with CHC and the Walker County Hospital District, and for the individuals who have volunteered to serve as Board members to guide our future,” said Steve Smith, HMH Chief Executive Officer.
Huntsville Memorial Hospital is a 123-bed, joint commission‐accredited, not‐ for‐profit acute care community hospital.
