Huntsville man returns home after 4.5 month battle with COVID-19

After a 4.5-month-long battle, 77 year-old Vietnam War veteran Emmett Williams has come out on the other side of COVID-19 through the miracle of faith and a perseverance to return home to his family.
It all started on the Fourth of July – a day meant for celebration and fireworks. Emmett was suffering from an extreme fatigue and quickly progressed into a 104-degree fever the next day. Emmett and his wife, Sylvia Williams, made a trip to the emergency room at St. Lukes Health, where he received a COVID-19 test and was life-flighted to CHI St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital for a five day stay.
“They said that he had a light case of it and sent him home,” Sylvia said. However, his condition only grew worse.
The next day, Emmett went to the Huntsville Memorial Hospital, where he was quickly admitted and put on a ventilator for 29 days — a longer timer-period than the average.
“They told me that he would not make it, because they never had anybody come off the ventilator with COVID-19 that long,” Sylvia said. “The journey of the 29 days on the ventilator was probably the worst days of our lives, not knowing what was going to happen.”
It was the support of Sylvia’s sons, Edward and Eric, as well as their church family, friends, the team of nurses, that prayed by Emmett’s bedside and the doctors that called with daily updates that helped the family through one of the most stressful times of their lives.
After nearly a month of not knowing which day could be his last, Sylvia received the call on August 9 that Emmett was going to be taken off of the ventilator by Dr. Anh-Linh Bui.
“That was a really rejoicing day,” Sylvia said. “We were really emotional, we didn’t know what was going to happen, but about an hour and a half later, they called and said he was off the ventilator, and that was the happiest day of our life.”
It was a huge hurdle accomplished for Emmett, but it was also just the beginning. After being sedated and on a ventilator for such a long time, it took seven days for him to wake up, and months more for him to return home just in time for Thanksgiving.
A week after waking up, Emmett was transferred from HMH to the ICU at Nexus Specialty Hospital in The Woodlands for 1 1/2 months, where he gained his strength to go into rehab at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of The Woodlands on October 22 for another month.
Now, he’s able to walk with the assistance of a walker. However, he still has a long way to go. Before his diagnosis, Emmett was healthy as could be. He hadn’t been to the hospital once since he was eight years old, he handled all of his family’s manual labor and planted a sprawling garden that he tended to daily. Coming out of the hospital, Emmett had lost close to 60 pounds and had to re-learn how to perform all of life’s most basic functions like eating and getting out of bed.
“All of the things that I had to do, I did it so that I could come home again, to see my family,” Emmett said.
It’s an emotional reflection for the survivor, solidifying his and his family’s faith in God after experiencing their share of miracles throughout the 4.5 months that Emmett fought for his life.
“He’s been a deacon for 30 years at our church, and his service to the Lord came back to him by the love that people outpoured to him through their love, their prayers for him and everything that they did from the time he was on a ventilator up to now,” Sylvia said.
Friends and family from all over the world, as well as church members from Stone Creek Fellowship and Westway Baptist Church prayed for her husband’s well being, bringing forth a miracle from God to bring Emmett home safely.
“They came to the hospital and marched around the hospital praying for him and reading scriptures,” Sylvia said. “This went on the whole time he was at the hospital, we never gave up on him. I looked out the window one morning and they were in the front yard at our house praying, they were in our backyard praying, it was God’s miracle that brought him through this, it really was.”
Now having been home for nearly two weeks, life is different for the survivor and his family.
“It feels great (to be home now). I can sit here and drink my cup of coffee and talk to my wife, look out at the back yard, see the sun and the pretty things that come this morning, and just appreciate looking out and seeing God’s beauty. It makes you look at life differently. In a hustle, bustle type environment … you don’t spend enough time looking at the beauty that’s around you. You appreciate things a lot more than before,” Emmett said.
“God allowed me a second time to show my love to Emmett, because sometimes in life we forget to tell the ones we love, how much we love them. All I could pray for is God, please give me a second chance to show how much I love this man, and he gave him back to me,” Sylvia added..