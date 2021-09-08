HUNTSVILLE – A 18-year-old Huntsville man is in the Walker County Jail after leading police on a high-speed chase in eastern Huntsville.
The incident happened Tuesday night in the 1600 block of Sycamore Avenue after Huntsville Police Department officers attempted to make a traffic stop for a broken brake light. Police said that the suspect — later identified as Ronnie Harrison Jr. — initially stopped, but could be seen moving things in his vehicle. However, once officers approached the vehicle, they say that Harrison sped away at a high rate of speed.
Reports show that Harrison pulled into a nearby apartment complex and then tossed a dark-colored bag into shrubbery. Officers chased him and deployed a taser. However, only one probe hit Harrison, who later tripped and was arrested.
HPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes said that officers recovered several small bags with marijuana, a scale, rolling papers and a handgun in the bag, as well as nine individually wrapped THC cartriges.
Harrison is being charged with evading arrest, tampering with physical evidence, delivery of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. He is being held on bonds totaling $92,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.