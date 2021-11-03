HUNTSVILLE — A Huntsville man is facing manslaughter and child abuse charges after a grand jury indicted him for his roles in a 2018 incident that led to the death of a teenage boy.
Court records show that Kenneth Bay Jr, 23, was indicted last week on charges of second-degree manslaughter and third-degree charges for injury to a child after authorities were called on April 23, 2018.
Bay’s indictment says that he caused bodily harm to a child that was 14-years of age or younger by fracturing his ribs and long bones in a manner unknown to the grand jury. He then recklessly caused the death of the child by asphyxiation, the indictment states.
Bay is currently being held at the Walker County Jail on bonds totaling $75,000.
Other indictments approved by the Walker County Grand Jury included:
HUNTSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jennifer Adams — abandon endanger child with imminent danger (second-degree felony).
Kelton Archie — Burglary of a habitation (second-degree felony).
Christopher Barrientez — Possession of a controlled substance (third-degree felony), tampering with physical evidence (third-degree felony).
Susan Boston — Manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (first-degree felony).
Steve Daughtery — Possession of a controlled substance (second-degree felony).
Shawna Edwards — Possession of a controlled substance (second-degree felony).
Richard Fifield — Possession of a controlled substance (third-degree felony).
Yolanda Glaze — Manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (first-degree felony).
Brandon Harrison — Possession of a controlled substance (third-degree felony).
Cody Jordan — Possession of a controlled substance (third-degree felony).
Kimberly Krpec — Possession of a controlled substance (second-degree felony).
Jose Martinez — Indecency with a child (third-degree felony).
Renwick Merchant — Possession of a controlled substance (third-degree felony), indecency with a child (second-degree felony).
Casimiro Pineda — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (second-degree felony).
DeAngelo Prospere — Failure to comply as a sex offender (third-degree felony).
Amanda Riles — Injury to child (third-degree felony).
Rikesha Riles — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (second-degree felony) (2 counts).
Gerald Robinson — Manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (second-degree felony).
Shawn Stone — Evading arrest with previous conviction (state jail felony).
Tabitha Taylor — DWI with child under 15 (state jail felony).
Joelly Trahan — Fraudulent use/ possession of identifying information (state jail felony).
Antoinette Tucker — Robbery (second-degree felony).
Jason Walker — Assault of family/ household member with previous conviction (third-degree felony), violation of bond/ protective order (third-degree felony).
Adam Wldon — Online impersonation (third-degree felony).
Jordan Williams — Injury to child/ elderly/ disable with intent to bodily injure (third-degree felony).
WALKER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Kristian Ares — Unauthorized use of motor vehicle (state jail felony).
Aaron Ellis — Sexual assault of prohibited spouse (first-degree felony).
Emanuel Harrison — Assault family/ household member with previous conviction (third-degree felony).
John Hickman — Possession of a controlled substance (second-degree felony).
Jeremy Lang — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony).
Nicole Murray — Possession of a controlled substance (second-degree felony).
Gordon Thirion — Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony (first-degree felony).
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Eric Claiborn — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony), evading arrest with a vehicle (third-degree felony), DWI (third-degree felony).
Harris Griffin — DWI (third-degree felony).
Jessica Varnell — Possession of a controlled substance (third-degree felony).
