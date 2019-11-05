Huntsville man arrested for meth possession

A pedestrian stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine Monday night in Huntsville.
Huntsville police were on patrol in the 300 block of Boettcher Mill Drive around 10:30 p.m. when they came across a known drug user acting erratically. Officers say while speaking to the suspect – identified as William Bohanon, 28, of Huntsville – he was behaving nervously.
Police say Bohanon reached into his pocket and when officers asked why, Bohanon admitted to having a debit card with methamphetamine residue on it. When officers searched Bohanon, they also found a wallet coated in meth residue and 1.1 grams of meth.
“This was good police work by the officers to follow their instincts,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We are always happy to get this dangerous drug off of the street.”
Bohanon was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $10,000 in bonds.
