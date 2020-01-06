Two Huntsville residents that witnessed their vehicles being burglarized led police to the arrest of the suspect Saturday afternoon.
Employees of Sam Houston Funeral Home, located in the 1700 block of Normal Park Drive were returning to work in a company building around 3 p.m., when they noticed a man burglarizing their vehicles.
Police say the employees approached the suspect – identified as Thomas Gambrel, 47 of Huntsville – who fled the scene. However, one of the employees was able to get his license plate. Officers were given the license plate number and later found the suspect, along with three tool boxes, a machete and various tools.
“We are very impressed and thankful to the citizens who helped us find this suspect,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Our officers also did a great job and I am happy he is off the street.”
Gambrel was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary of a vehicle and one count of theft. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $13,000 in bonds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.