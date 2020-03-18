Huntsville police have charged a local man in connection to a Tuesday shooting. One victim was shot in the leg, while two vehicles were heavily damaged as the suspect fled authorities.
Kevin Matias, 26, of Huntsville is accused of opening fire at around 7 p.m. in the 900 block of Old Colony Road. Police say that Matias approached two people and asked them for marijuana. When the victims didn’t comply, Matias opened fire and hit one victim in the leg.
He would then steal the duo’s Ford Escape, to which he would crash at the corner of Hwy. 19 and Old Colony Road. Police said that a citizen stopped to check on Matias, when he pointed his gun at them and stole his Toyota Tacoma. He also crashed that vehicle in the 900 block of Sprott Road, before taking off on foot.
Shortly after, Huntsville police caught up with him and tased him as he was taken into custody.
“This was certainly a bizarre and scary situation,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “The victim who was shot was taken to St. Luke’s in Conroe with non-life threatening injuries. We are very happy he will be okay, but this could have been much worse. We are happy this dangerous individual is off the streets.”
Matias was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $230,000 in bonds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.