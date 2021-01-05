A Huntsville man was arrested after fleeing officers in a multi-county car chase Monday afternoon.
Tony Walker, 40, of Huntsville was arrested and is facing preliminary charges for possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest with a vehicle and resisting arrest search or transport.
According to police records, HPD officer Taylor Wilkins initiated a traffic stop on a white F150 pickup truck in the 2900 block of Old Houston Rd., where he says he noticed the suspect making multiple movements in the vehicle. Officers say that Walker was irate and cussing during the traffic stop and refused to comply. He then fled Wilkins in his vehicle, swerving on and off of Interstate 45 south through Montgomery County.
Police say one of Walker’s wheels was spiked by Walker County Pct. 4, and his vehicle was eventually wrecked into a ditch at League Line Rd. in Conroe. Officers then deployed a K-9 to extract the suspect from the vehicle, where he sustained minor injuries.
Walker was treated for his injuries at a nearby medical facility and booked into the Walker County Jail Monday evening. He is currently being held on bonds totaling $21,000.
Huntsville Police Chief Kevin Lunsford would like to thank the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers for their assistance in apprehending the suspect.
