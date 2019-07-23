It may be a scorching summer, but Christmas is coming early to Huntsville.
The Huntsville Lions Club is hosting a vendor show August 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Market Creek, located between Avenue M and 15th Street in Huntsville.
Attendees will have the opportunity to visit vendors featuring Christmas themed arts and crafts, candles and baked goods. The Lions will also serve pulled pork sandwiches for the community during the event
“We hold several fundraisers throughout the year to benefit our various charitable causes. Our most notable charitable causes are the eyeglasses for kids program and the Texas Lion Camp,” club member Polly Pittman said.
The Lions Club also provides scholarships to Huntsville High School students, eyeglasses for local needy children, sends local campers to Texas Lions Camp, aids local charities and sponsors the local Christmas Parade.
“We are a very busy group who are always committed to giving back,” Pittman added. “Community is also very important to us and we want the community to have fun at our events and support the causes.”
The Huntsville Lions Club is a club of 44 men and women, who strive to make a difference in the community. The Huntsville Lions Club is a proud member of the Lions Club International – the world’s largest community service organization with clubs around the world and more than 1.3 million members in approximately 45,000 clubs in more than 200 countries around the world.
“I hope to see a good turnout and support for the event,” Pittman said. “We want to get everyone in the Christmas spirit a little early.”
Interested vendors are encouraged to contact Lion club president Jeannie White at 936-755-3811.
