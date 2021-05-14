Huntsville Lions inducts new members

The Huntsville Lions Club has inducted two new members, SAAFE House Director Rene Murphy and Dorothy Fulton.
At the club’s weekly luncheon on Thursday, the duo was presented to membership by Rick Reynolds, the president of the Cut and Shoot Family Lions Club in Montgomery. Reynolds explained to the two women how their commitment to the organization is a commitment to service as well.
This sentiment was echoed by Program Director, Casey Spencer.
“This is the most active service organization in Huntsville,” Spencer said.
While the organization serves the community, they build bonds with its members. These bonds can be seen among the members and those that they serve, as all are welcomed with open arms. Reynolds explained to Murphy and Fulton that they are not simply joining an organization.
“You’re joining a family,” Reynolds said.
Prior to the meeting’s program, members discussed their last service project; the filling of potholes at SAAFE House shelter for sexual assault and family violence victims. Members of the Lions Club were able to fill the holes using 2,400 pounds of concrete that was donated by McCoy’s Building Supply. They will be returning to touch up areas that were left unfilled after their supplies ran out.
The program was led by local real estate broker Andy Flack, who graduated from Sam Houston State in 1984 and has 37 years of experience in real estate. Flack told the Lions Club members about the increase in development in Walker County and surrounding areas and answered questions concerning the impact this urbanization will have on the community.
The Huntsville Lions Club meets Thursdays at noon at Grand Buffet in Huntsville.
