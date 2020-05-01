After more than a month of closure due to COVID-19, Huntsville Public Library is preparing to open its doors just a crack.
Beginning Monday, the library will offer curbside service for patrons to resume checking out materials.
To check out materials patrons will need to either call ahead or place holds on the materials through the library’s website. Staff members will then gather the materials in a bag and have them ready for pickup between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
During curbside, patrons are limited to five holds at one time per card. When your item(s) are ready for pick up, the library will contact you.
The library will remain closed during the period, despite orders from Gov. Greg Abbott that allowed them to reopen.
Items that were due during the library's closure were automatically extended to be due May 15. Book drops will open May 1.
Contact the library by calling 936-291-5472 or by visiting www.myhuntsvillelibrary.com.
OUTSIDE RESOURCES
The library’s collection of free eBooks and audiobooks are still available to patrons through Libby and OverDrive. To better assist our patrons and encourage literacy, the library will allow people who have less than $5 in fines to access this free digital resource.
LIBRARY CARD EXPIRATION
If your library card is set to expire between March 17 and April 30, library officials have auto-extended your card to not expire until May 15. These dates will be updated pending further information about the closure..
