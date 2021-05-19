Huntsville leaders appear split on a proposal to move City Hall out of downtown, but they first want to hear from the public before making any key decisions.
The Huntsville City Council on Tuesday decided to postpone any action and seek public opinion on a proposal from councilmember Joe Rodriquez to move city hall to a 40-acre site near the future police station on FM 2821. That move would relocate all city offices to the northern edge of town.
“I think this feels rushed and I think we have other options,” councilmember Blake Irving said. “The public has not weighed in on this situation and I think they should truly have an option on whether or not they want city hall to move to another location or stay downtown.”
Do you think the city of Huntsville should move city hall?
The Huntsville City Council is exploring the option of relocating city hall to a 40-acre site on FM 2821 and Rosenwall Road in northern Huntsville, next to the new police station. The city currently has 2.5 acres to construct a new city hall at its current location on Avenue M near Downtown Huntsville. Architects say that the building can be constructed for approximately the same price at each location, but city officials say that they will have to find parking alternatives if city hall stays at its current location.
How and when residents will get a chance to share their views has yet to be announced.
Cost estimates for the new city hall are just over $13 million, but that number could increase as city leaders seek additional parking for the expanded structure. During Tuesday’s meeting, Irving suggested that the city once again look at acquiring the former Ella Smither Geriatric Center, which is owned by the Walker County Hospital District and holds a $2 million asking price.
If relocated to FM 2821, project designers would have plenty of space for parking at a lesser cost to the city.
“The biggest challenge is that the FM 2821 site is not centrally located, but I bet that ¾ of the citizens don’t know where city hall is located,” Rodriquez said. “The town is stretching in all directions and I think it would be worthwhile to consider the new location.”
Rodriquez also noted that city staff wouldn’t be forced to move out of their current facility if they opted for the re-location.
“I think that there is a certain beauty of city hall being downtown as an anchor point for citizens,” Mayor Andy Brauninger said. “I think the FM 2821 location out there next to the police station, municipal court, county jail, sheriff’s office and prison isn’t the correct environment for city hall. I’m not totally convinced that it’s a bad idea, but for the people of Huntsville a more centralized location seems more palatable.”
City manager Aron Kulhavy noted that the city isn’t under any immediate time constraints to get out of the current facility, and that there is still plenty of opportunity to explore changes to the project.
The city hall construction is part of a 2016 bond proposition, which allowed the city to borrow $24 million to fund the city hall and service center project. City leaders are expected to break ground on the new service center later this year
