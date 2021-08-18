The Huntsville Independent School District and Walker County Hospital District will likely cancel its November election due to uncontested races.
Only two incumbent candidates — Trey Wharton and Ken Holland filed to run for the Huntsville ISD board election by the deadline last week.
Meanwhile, Dr. Lane Aiena and incumbent Joe Sapp were the only individuals to file for a spot on the hospital district board. Aiena will replace current board member Judy Emmett, who opted not to run for re-election.
Despite running uncontested, the candidates will not begin their new terms until after the Nov. 2 election.
