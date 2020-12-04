At a special meeting conducted by the Board of Trustees of Huntsville Independent School District Friday afternoon, the Board voted unanimously to finalize one-time bonuses for staff members who are currently working for Huntsville ISD as of Nov. 30.
The bonuses will be added to the regular payroll on Dec. 17.
A one-time bonus of $500 will be paid to active teachers, administrators and full-time support staff, according to the district.
The bonus for any position that is part-time will be $250. Active substitutes will also be paid between $500-$125, dependent upon days worked this school year.
“When we first explored the possibility of a well-deserved bonus of some kind mid-year, we did not dream it could be as significant as the ultimate recommendation has turned out to be,” HISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said. “This reward is from the board of trustees and myself as a team of eight. Therefore, I am not receiving or accepting the bonus personally. “
The bonus payment comes at the midway point of a tumultuous year for educators, who are one of the frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the pandemic, educators have been forced to teach students in both an in-person and remote setting, often at the same time.
“This really brought home the importance of what we are trying to do for our people,” HISD Trustee JT Langley said. “This thing is a monster and our people are exposed to that monster every day. We have dedicated people putting their lives out there to help our young people. It’s a blessing to do a little bit, but we should be doing a lot more.”
Nearly every trustee expressed thanks to HISD educators and support staff during the meeting.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for Dec. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.