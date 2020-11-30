Huntsville ISD employees will receive a special bonus in time for Christmas.
In a special-called meeting Monday morning, members of the district’s board of trustees approved a one-time payment to employees, which will be paid Dec. 18. However, district officials refused to disclose the amount.
The board approved the administration's proposal by a 5-0 vote. Board members Dr. Karin Olson-Williams and J.T. Langley were absent.
“Huntsville ISD employees have worked extremely hard this year to provide a quality education and all related support services to the children of Huntsville,” district superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said. “These unprecedented times during the pandemic have created heavier workloads and unique challenges for every work group, and our employees have delivered, as expected, like champions.”
Officials did note that direct part-time employees will receive a partial bonus compensation.
The district's minimum salary for teachers this year is $44,600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.