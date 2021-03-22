Huntsville Independent School District trustees are expected to affirm a commitment to health and safety protocols, including universal mask use, at their school board meeting scheduled tonight.
The motion, which has been placed on the trustee’s consent agenda, comes two weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted a statewide mask mandate. However, the Texas Education Agency, which sets guidance for local districts to follow, did not change its stance except to allow school boards the option to opt out of a local mask requirement.
Huntsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard noted that the safety protocols have been effective in keeping the schools open for face to face instruction with minimal disruption.
“During contact tracing throughout the year, masks have allowed students and staff to stay in school because the wearing of masks during brief exposure periods is a deterrent to the spread of COVID-19,” he noted. “Additionally, employees in high risk groups would not be able to safely perform their duties in person if we altered safety protocols at this time.”
Currently, federal guidance say that masked individuals are not considered close contacts, even if they're in close proximity to a positive infection.
The school district has totaled 200 student positives of COVID-19 and 177 staff cases since school began in Aug. 2020. Only 4.5% of all Huntsville ISD cases are believed to have started on the campuses.
ALSO ON THE AGENDA
In other business, trustees are also expected to approve a resolution that will allow full compensation of employees that missed days due to recent school closures. According to a drafted resolution, non-exempt employees who were called into emergency duty during the winter storms will be compensated time-and-a-half.
Other items include:
• Consideration of board approval to participate in the Seamless Summer Option Program, which provides free breakfast and lunch meals to all children in the school district when schools are closed.
• Consideration of a waiver that will cover four days of school that were missed due to recent winter storms.
MEETING INFORMATION
Tonight’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Hawkins Administration Building, located at 441 FM 2821 East in Huntsville.
