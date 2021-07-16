What does it take to get an A?
What can students do to raise a failing grade?
Should the answers to these questions vary depending on your campus and your teacher?
During Thursday’s meeting of the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees heard about changes to the district’s grading guidelines. The changes include adjustments to due dates on late work and a drop in the threshold in which students can undergo a reassessment.
The changes will begin with the 2021-22 school year.
ELEMENTARY STANDARDS
Dr. Jamey Johnson and Amy Turner, the district’s directors of secondary and elementary education, told trustee members that the main changes to elementary guidelines focus on reassessments and kindergarten standards.
At the elementary grade levels, teachers will provide a reasonable opportunity for a student to retake a test or in-class project when they fail to achieve a 70%. The assessment must be taken within seven days and students will be allowed to receive up to a 70% for the reassessment.
The standards were also change in regards to kindergarten advancement.
“Authentic assessment and teacher observations based on state standards will document a student’s current level of proficiency per nine weeks,” the guidelines state.
Kindergarten students must achieve a score of an ‘N’ — notating a 70% to 79% grade level — in reading, language arts, math, science and social studies to advance to the next grade level.
Students will also have only seven days to turn in late work, a change from the previous policy that allows for six weeks.
SECONDARY STANDARDS
Changes for students at Mance Park Middle School and Huntsville High School will include similar rules for reassments and late work and an adjustment in the weighting for grade calculations in AP and Pre-AP classes.
Under the new guidelines students in AP and Pre-AP classes will receive 40% of their grade from instructional practice — teacher observations, formative assessments, learning centers, writing processes, homework and learning pieces within a portfolio. The remaining 60% of the grade will come from tests, quizzes, writings, presentations, research projects and special projects.
OTHER ACTION ITEMS
On Thursday, members of the HISD board of trustees also:
• approved a $175,000 annual contract for mowing and landscaping with Rockin’ D Services of Huntsville.
• approved the placement of video and audio surveillance in all special education self-contained classrooms.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees will be a budget workshop on August 5. The next regular session meeting will be August 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.