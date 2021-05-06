Results from the 2021 Huntsville ISD bond election are now official.
Five days after the election, the district’s board of trustees met to canvass the election, and will now move forward with $127 million in renovation and construction projects.
Proposition A, which will renovate and expand nearly every campus and re-align the grade levels upon its completion, passed by 1,965 votes. The academic-based proposition will also allow for the construction of a new fine arts auditorium and a baseball/softball complex.
Proposition B, which passed by 1,499 votes, will construct a new athletics stadium and new tennis courts.
A total of 3,554 ballots were cast, representing an 11.8% voter turnout.
Huntsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said that the district is expected to sell the first phase of the bonds in August, with construction starting before the end of 2021. The construction projects are expected to last approximately three years.
TRUSTEES OK NEW TURF AT HORNET FIELD
Huntsville High School’s stadium will be getting a new turf this summer.
Trustees on Thursday approved a $934,000 contract with Hellas Construction for the replacement of the synthetic turf surface at the high school field. The field is currently used as a playing surface for sub-varsity football and soccer. The varsity football team also utilizes the surface as a practice field.
“All turf products are not equal, and there are significant differences in the three components that contractors use,” Sheppard said. “The current field has lasted well past its life expectancy and it’s got to a point where playing and practicing on that field is not in the best interest of our kids.”
Sheppard noted that the turf would be built prior to the 2021-22 school year. The new stadium, which voters approved last week, will be constructed around the turf.
TRUSTEES DISCUSS 2021-22 BUDGET
Teachers and staff members in Huntsville ISD could see more pay increases next year if the district passes its budget, as projected.
The preliminary budget, which is being projected at approximately $105 million, was presented to trustees in a budget workshop. It gave trustees a first glance at the budget, which must be approved before the start of the fiscal year on September 1.
Expected to be included in the budget will be an increase to the employee compensation package. Sheppard said campus leaders are working towards rewarding staff with at least a 4% raise, alongside other incentives.
District officials are expecting a vote on the 2021-22 compensation package prior to August.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees is set for May 20.
