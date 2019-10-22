A new fleet of buses is coming to Huntsville ISD schools.
The Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees approved the purchase of six school buses from Lonestar Bus Sales at their regular meeting Tuesday night. Four of the buses will be for the general student population, while the other two will be designated for special education students.
“We budgeted this purchase during our budget workshop over the summer,” HISD superintendent Scott Sheppard said. “I believe this will greatly benefit our students and keep them safe.”
The four regular buses will hold 77 students and cost $99,903 each, while the two buses for special education students will carry 54 students and cost $101,310 each. The total cost of the fleet of buses will be $603,032, with the buses scheduled for delivery in 45-60 days.
“We have met the replacement cycle for buses and it is prudent we do this now,” Sheppard added. “Many do not realize it, but buses rack up thousands of miles a year and we are more than due for an upgrade.”
Other action taken by the board included:
• approval of Huntsville ISD Textbook Adoption Committee.
• approval of a network firewall contract.
• approval of the purchase and installation of a heating boiler replacement at Huntsville High School.
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville Board of Trustees is scheduled for November 21 at 6 p.m. in the Hawkins Administration Building.
