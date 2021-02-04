Huntsville ISD trustees approve $127 million bond election

Huntsville ISD trustees will ask voters on May 1 to approve $127 million in bonds for campus-wide renovations and upgrades.
The seven trustees voted unanimously Thursday night to call a bond referendum.
School Board President Trey Wharton said he is excited about the possibilities.
“We can do amazing things for just pennies,” Wharton said before the vote during an in-person meeting. “It will be great for the kids in the district, but also big for the community as a whole.”
If voters approve the two packages, they will see a maximum 9.94 cent increase in school property taxes over time, officials said. Interest rates are at historic lows, making this a good time to issue bonds.
“Our estimates are still very conservative, and if we see rates stay the way that they have then we could actually lower that maximum increase even more,” district CFO Paul Brown added.
School construction would begin as early as August and continue through 2024, according to HISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard.
The ballot for the bond will include two propositions. Proposition A is for $92 million in bonds and includes renovations at Mance Park Middle School and three elementary schools. It will also allow for the construction of a new fine arts auditorium and a baseball/ softball complex.
Proposition B would allow the district to Issue bonds for $35 million to build a 7,000 seat stadium around Hornet Field, a new field house and a relocated tennis complex.
“This is something that is going to help our districts for years down the road,” trustee JT Langley added. “I just can't believe that we will get everything in this package for such a little cost. We can make this work in May, and it will be an amazing thing for this community.”
The core element behind the academic enhancements is the district’s ability to realign grade levels. That plan will close Gibbs Pre-K and Scott Johnson Elementary as education centers and move those students into the expanded elementary and middle school campuses. It’s a move that district and community leaders have sought for years, and one that long-range planning committee members call a game changer.
“We understand that calling for a bond brings a lot of excitement, but also brings a lot of uneasiness,” said committee spokesperson BJ McMichael. “Excitement because of the beautiful picture of what could be, but also uneasiness because calling for a bond places limits on your voices, but not the voices of the uninformed, the unmoved or the unabated. So we will use our voices.”