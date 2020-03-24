In order to comply with state mandated social distancing guidelines, tonight’s Huntsville ISD meeting will be live streamed on the district’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/HuntsvilleISDTX. The meeting can also be viewed on the district's website at www.huntsville-isd.org.
The public will be able to call in and participate in the scheduled public hearing and during the public comment period by emailing their name, address, phone number and topic they are wanting to discuss to sodom@huntsville-isd.org by 5 p.m. today.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
Included in the agenda includes a resolution which calls for all school employees to be compensated their normal pay rate throughout the closure, which is currently set to expire April 3.
