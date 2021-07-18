HUNTSVILLE – Huntsville ISD will host a final round of new student registration opportunities on July 27 and 31. Both events will take place at Huntsville High School, and allow for families to register multiple students at one time.
All new student registration utilizes paper registration forms, only. These forms can be found on the district website and should be downloaded and filled out prior to coming to register. Parents or guardians should bring all completed forms and other required documents needed for enrollment to the registration date of their choice.
Returning HISD student registration is an online process in the Home Access Center parent portal and is accessible 24 hours a day. Online Registration for returning students will close prior to the start of the school year so parents or guardians are asked to please complete that important process as soon as possible. Any parent or guardian who needs assistance with the online registration process who would prefer to complete the paper registration forms instead is welcome to do so and can bring them to one of the scheduled new student registration events.
For all student registration questions or concerns, please call 936-435-6300. More information can be found on the HISD website @ https://www.huntsville-isd.org/studentregistration. Beginning in August, all student registration matters will be handled directly by the child’s assigned campus.
Only one parent or guardian should attend the registration event.
The July 27 registration event will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., while the July 31 event will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the high school library.
More information can be found online at www.huntsville-isd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.