Report cards are in.
However, much of it is repeated from prior years after the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness tests were canceled the last school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During its regular meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight, the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing on the 2019-20 Texas Academic Performance Report.
Superintendents have compared the TAPR to a corporation’s annual report. The report is a compilation of various academic measures and such information about HISD. It includes campus-by-campus academic performance measures.
The report ca be viewed below.
Other items expected to be discussed by HISD trustees include:
• consideration to add the Athletics Master Plan to the Huntsville ISD Long Range Facility Plan. The move will allow the district to include proposed athletic upgrades to a possible bond election later this year.
• consideration of the 2021-22 school year instructional calendar. According to the draft calendar, school will begin Aug. 12 for students and end May 26.
MEETING INFORMATION
Tonight’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the Hawkins Administration Building, located at 441 FM 2821 in Huntsville. If a citizen would like to address the Board regarding the TAPR, a public hearing comment card should be completed prior to the start of the board meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.