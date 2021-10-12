HUNTSVILLE — School officials at Huntsville ISD took the next step towards awarding construction contracts for $127 million worth of expansions and renovations.
On Tuesday, members of the district’s board of trustees voted to hire a construction manager-at-risk for all academic facilities that are planned to be constructed. The district will also hire a construction project manager who will oversee all of the bond projects.
The athletic facilities, which include a new football stadium and baseball/softball complex, will likely have separate contractors and be selected through a sealed bid process.
Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said that the move will allow the district to hire a general contractor that will be part of the design process and will manage the timelines of the multiple projects. The district will also have the final say over the hiring of sub-contractors, which Sheppard said will allow the possibility of hiring local companies.
“This process is widely touted as the most predictable method in terms of pricing, and due to the current construction landscape, construction companies will have a tough time bidding through a competitive sealed bid model because their pricing is so unpredictable,” Sheppard said.
The design documents and construction bids for the athletics facilities will be presented to the board for approval next month. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.