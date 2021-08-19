HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville Independent School District is looking at a deficit budget with over a two-cent sales tax rate increase.
The district’s board of trustees are expected to review the proposed $115.7 million spending plan tonight— the first budget since voters approved $127 million in additional debt for academic and athletic facility upgrades.
Included in the spending plan will be over a two-cent property tax increase, which will fund debt payments for $90 million worth of bonds. The bonds were sold in July at a sub-2% interest rate.
The property tax rate of $1.0599 per $100 valuation is made up of a decreased 91.49 cent maintenance and operations rate and 14.5 cents for debt.
Revenues from the proposed budget includes $42.66 million from local revenues, $65.18 million from state revenues and $4.275 million in federal funds.
On the expense side, the district has large increases in instructional funding following a district-wide 5% raise for all teachers and instructional support staff. The district has also budgeted $6.2 million in debt payments — nearly double what was allocated the prior year.
Concerned citizens will be given the opportunity to speak in support or in opposition to the budget and proposed tax rate during a public hearing, which will take place at the beginning of tonight’s 6 p.m. meeting at the Hawkins Administration Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.