Huntsville ISD students to receive free meals

All Huntsville ISD students both on campus and those learning virtually, will be offered free breakfast and lunch meals, effective immediately.
The change is thanks to a waiver approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which allows the district to operate under the Seamless Summer Option feeding program during the 2020-2021 school year. The program is open to all children who live in the school district, regardless of economic status or enrollment.
This district will, however, cease daily curbside lunch service, and will replace it with a multi-meal pack bulk distribution on Tuesday each week from 1-2 p.m. at the following locations:
• Scott Johnson Elementary School, 603 Hwy. 190 E. — children age 0 through fourth grade.
• Huntsville Intermediate School, 431 Hwy. 190 E. — children fifth grade through 12th grade.
Each Tuesday’s multi-meal bulk pack will include five days of school appropriate frozen meals per child, and children do not need to be present to receive the pack. However, the parent or guardian will be required to present proof for each child such as a birth certificate, most recent report card, or other official form of identification. Parents are asked to remain in their vehicle during Tuesday curbside service.
Huntsville ISD is still encouraging that families apply for the "free and reduced meal program" so that they can receive benefits like waived college application fees, waived SAT fees and discounts on online SAT courses.
“The regular Free and Reduced-Price Meal Program is based on annual eligibility which only allows us to provide a free or reduced-priced school lunch to children enrolled in Huntsville ISD, who meet specific eligibility criteria and are approved for the program for the current school year. This new approval to extend our seamless summer feeding program now allows us to offer a Free School Meals to all children ages 0-18 regardless of any eligibility for the remainder of this school year,” HISD Assistant Superintendent Bill Roberts said.
Parents or guardians of students who have incurred meal charges this school year are still responsible for paying those balances. For more information contact the HISD Child Nutrition Services Department at 936-435-6920.
