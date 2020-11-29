All full-time staff in Huntsville ISD could receive a one-time appreciation bonus for work done during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the agenda for a district board of trustees meeting.
The allocation will be discussed during a special called meeting, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday at the HISD Support & Learning Center, located at 1010 8th Street.
“Huntsville ISD employees have worked extremely hard this year to provide a quality education and all related support services to the children of Huntsville,” HISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said in the meeting’s agenda packet. “These unprecedented times during the pandemic have created heavier workloads and unique challenges for every work group and our employees have delivered, as expected, like champions.”
Part-time employees will also receive a partial bonus under the plan. However, the amounts for either allotments have not yet been released publicly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.