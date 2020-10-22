Huntsville ISD says it's looking to consolidate online models

In a school year plagued by teacher shortages, delayed starts and COVID-19 cases, the Huntsville Independent School District now says it is working towards consolidating one of its virtual learning models.
In a statement given to the board of trustees on Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard says the synchronous online model (Model B) has caused difficulties for teachers, who are being forced to teach both in-person and online students at the same time.
“Parental choice has been a hallmark of our return to school plan, and we have no intention to eliminate or change that,” he said. “Doing the three separate models has been overwhelming for our staff, so we are now working on a way to eliminate the synchronous online plan as early as next month, while still offering an online option through the asynchronous model (Model C).”
Huntsville ISD has been utilizing three separate learning models, which includes traditional in-person instruction, a structured (synchronous) online model and a flexible (asynchronous) model. The superintendent noted that nearly 65 percent of students in the district are currently utilizing in-person instruction, while 25 percent are using the asynchronous model. Only 10 percent of students are using the synchronous model, which equates to approximately 600 students.
“The synchronous model is the least popular and also presents the most significant challenges for teachers and students,” Sheppard said. “By eliminating the model it will improve instructional time for both online and in-person students. We are going to continue to offer an online option, but it just may be one instead of two.”
BOARD SETS PERFORMANCE GOALS
While Huntsville ISD officials have celebrated “massive” improvements under the state’s academic accountability system, the district still finds itself behind the state average in achievement standards.
New goals, which were approved by members of the district’s board of trustees, are set to help the district close the gap, especially among the various demographics of the Huntsville community.
“We revised a few of our goals and made adjustments, especially within the various ethnic groups, to provide more closure to the baseline by 2024,” said Marcus Forney, the district’s chief academic officer.
The performance targets are geared towards achieving a statewide initiative to have 60% of all children in third grade meet state standards on standardized tests. The hope is that increasing the readiness level in the formative years will increase scores throughout a child’s school career.
Only 39% of third grade students at Huntsville ISD met statewide math standards in 2019, while 32% met the level in literacy. The proposed goals are scheduled to meet the 60% initiative by 2029. The goals are also set to increase the percentage of Huntsville ISD graduates meeting the criteria for college, career or military readiness from 54% to 84% by 2030.
OTHER ACTION
Other item’s approved by trustee’s included:
• an application for maximum class size exemption waiver to the Texas Education Agency. The district is required to apply for the waiver when it has classrooms above a 22:1 teacher-to-student ratio. Currently, the district has nine classes between Huntsville Elementary School, Scott Johnson Elementary School and Samuel Walker Houston Elementary School that exceed the ratio.
• an adjustment to the school calendar that will require staff to return to campus a day earlier from the Christmas break.
• a resolution to grant extracurricular status to Walker County 4-H organizations.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting for the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for Nov. 17.
