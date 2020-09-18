Huntsville ISD reports slight decline in AP, dual-credit passing rate

Reflecting a similar trend nationally, the performance of Huntsville High School students in advanced placement and dual-credit courses slipped from that of the previous year’s passing rate, according to results presented to the district’s board of trustees on Thursday.
Huntsville students this year secured college credit through dual credit courses at a 93.4% passing rate, a decline of 1.6% from last year. Advanced placement exam scores, which were mostly administered during quarantine, held a 28.5% passing rate — a slight drop from last year’s rate of 30.2%.
However, as Huntsville ISD Superintendent Scott Sheppard is quick to point out, several factors played into the drop in scores from the 2019-20 school year.
“While the passing rate has dipped, we also gave way more exams and had way more kids in advanced courses than we had in previous years,” he said. “That’s a bigger pool of people offered more opportunity, and then having to deal with COVID on top of that.”
Huntsville ISD was forced to move all classes to a remote option following spring break, forcing nearly all year-end tests to be administered remotely.
“There were several factors that impacted the AP test,” said Angee Andrus, the district’s director of assessment and accountability. “In the past, students took tests face-to-face and on paper at the high school, but AP changed their format and tested students online due to COVID-19. So students did not have the benefit of that face-to-face instructor. That made an impact on the success our students had on that test.”
In this past school year, the district had 141 AP students take 214 exams, an increase from last year’s totals of 97 students who took 175 tests. The growth was similar with dual-credit courses, which saw 534 course enrollments earn 499 passing grades — a significant jump from 2019 with 296 enrollments achieving 287 credits.
Advanced placement students are required to pass a year-end exam to achieve college credit, while students within dual-credit courses earn credit under the Lone Star College system through their course work throughout the semester. Most of the dual credit courses can transfer to public colleges and universities throughout Texas.
Under the programs, students can earn over a semester of college credit at a significantly discounted rate from the traditional college course.
Three-hour dual-credit courses are offered at Huntsville High School for $78, while four-hour courses are $104. The only expense for AP courses is with the exam, which costs students $95 each with a $33 reduction for eligible students with financial need.
NEXT MEETING
The Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees are expected to hold a special called meeting on Sept. 24. The next regularly scheduled meeting is currently slated for Oct. 15.
